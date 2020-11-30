Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 06:01 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
French automaker Renault will launch a new sub-4 meter sedan in India in 2021. It will be inspired by the company's Taliant (aka Logan) sedan.
The upcoming model will have a clean design, a feature-loaded cabin with a host of safety features, and is likely to be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engine options.
Here's our roundup.
The Renault Taliant-inspired sub-4 meter sedan will be based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform that we have seen on the Triber and Nissan Magnite.
It will have a simple look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, LED headlights, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Renault's sub-4 meter sedan will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring ambient lighting, an air purifier, a wireless smartphone charger, and cruise control.
The sedan will house an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and an engine immobilizer.
The upcoming Renault sedan is likely to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that makes 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.6hp/160Nm.
The transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
The upcoming Renault sub-4 meter sedan will make its debut in India in 2021 and is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 6 lakh. Once launched, it will go against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.
