Nissan Z coupe, with stylish looks and V6 engine, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 11:47 am

Nissan reveals its Z coupe in the US

As a replacement to the 370Z, Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed its Z coupe in the US. It is available in Sport and Performance trims, and will go on sale in early-2022. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech-enabled features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in nine color options

The Nissan Z has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a squared-off grille, and eye-shaped headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs and 18/19-inch blacked-out wheels. A black partition, horizontal LED taillights, a gloss black diffuser, a subtle spoiler, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is offered in nine shades, including Brilliant Silver, Boulder Gray, and Gun Metallic.

Information

It is fueled by a 400hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Nissan Z is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that makes 400hp/475Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. A launch control system, rev-matching, and a limited-slip differential ensure better performance.

Interiors

Bucket seats and a touchscreen infotainment console are offered

The Nissan Z has a spacious cabin, featuring bucket seats wrapped in black cloth or leather, aluminium paddle shifters, a dashboard-mounted cluster of analog gauges, and an electronic power steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-/9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation and Wi-Fi. Multiple airbags, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Nissan Z: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Nissan Z is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29.7 lakh) and it will be up for grabs from early-2022. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently known.