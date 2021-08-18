Nissan Z coupe, with stylish looks and V6 engine, revealed
As a replacement to the 370Z, Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed its Z coupe in the US. It is available in Sport and Performance trims, and will go on sale in early-2022. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech-enabled features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine. Here are more details.
The car is available in nine color options
The Nissan Z has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, a squared-off grille, and eye-shaped headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs and 18/19-inch blacked-out wheels. A black partition, horizontal LED taillights, a gloss black diffuser, a subtle spoiler, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is offered in nine shades, including Brilliant Silver, Boulder Gray, and Gun Metallic.
It is fueled by a 400hp, 3.0-liter engine
The Nissan Z is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that makes 400hp/475Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. A launch control system, rev-matching, and a limited-slip differential ensure better performance.
Bucket seats and a touchscreen infotainment console are offered
The Nissan Z has a spacious cabin, featuring bucket seats wrapped in black cloth or leather, aluminium paddle shifters, a dashboard-mounted cluster of analog gauges, and an electronic power steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-/9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation and Wi-Fi. Multiple airbags, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking ensure the passengers' safety.
Nissan Z: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Nissan Z is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29.7 lakh) and it will be up for grabs from early-2022. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently known.