2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 11:12 am

2021 Mahindra XUV700 is offered in four trims: MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7

The much awaited Mahindra XUV700 is finally here with an aggressive price-tag, a new 'Twin Peaks' logo, and a slew of segment-first features. It is based on an all-new platform which will also underpin future SUVs from the Indian automaker. The XUV700 offers multiple powertrain options along with a four-wheel-drive system, advanced safety options, and four driving modes. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car comes with flush fitted door handles

With a length of 4,695mm, the XUV700 is much bigger than its predecessor along with being wider and taller. The front-end gets LED headlamps with massive DRLs while the grille has vertical bars finished in chrome. The 18-inch alloy wheels further enhance its appearance. It also sports flush fitted door handles along with SUV-centric design details like body cladding, skid plates, and roof rails.

Interiors

The cabin uses soft-touch materials and wood trims

The interiors of the XUV700 come across as a huge leap forward from the XUV500 with an increased sense of quality and luxury. The dashboard is wrapped in soft-touch materials while the dual HD screens are merged together seamlessly. The car has leatherette upholstery and wood finish on the door pads. The digital driver's display is configurable while the touchscreen is fairly responsive.

Space

The second row seats have an 'easy slide' feature

The XUV700 is available with either 5- or 7-seater configurations. The version we tested had the three-row seating arrangement. While the front seats are spacious, the second-row impresses the most with its comfortable seats and the 'easy slide' feature which enables one to push forward the front passenger seat to liberate more space. That said, there are no individual captain seats on offer.

Features

From connected car technology to a 12-speaker 3D audio system

The equipment list of the XUV700 easily matches with that of SUVs costing twice as much. It also boasts many segment-first features. The long list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a surround-view monitor, wireless charging, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology and a 360-degree-view camera. It also gets a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system.

Safety

The car provides radar-based safety features

One of the biggest highlights of the XUV700 is its suite of radar-based advanced driver-assistance systems. It provides features like Advanced Collision Warning and auto emergency braking where the car brakes automatically to prevent a possible collision. The vehicle also gets Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Driver, Drowsiness Detection, and Smart Pilot Assist where it will drive on its own within a lane.

Performance

The diesel engine has a strong power delivery

The XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol with 200hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel with 185hp/450Nm. We drove the diesel variant with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This engine configuration also gets drive modes that alter the throttle response of the car. In terms of driving experience, the engine is refined and you get a strong power delivery.

Ride quality

Body roll is quite controlled while the steering is precise

The ride and handling characteristics of the XUV700 are vastly different from previous Mahindra cars due to the new platform. The body roll is much more controlled and the steering is light as well as precise. The high speed stability is also extremely impressive with less road noise and increased driver confidence. We found the suspension to be fairly absorbent as well.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

With prices starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV700 is aggressively priced and delivers phenomenal value for money. The version we tested was the top-tier AX7 trim. Its prices have not been announced yet but we expect it to cost around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the new XUV700 is a hugely appealing product that nearly scores on all counts.