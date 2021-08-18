Nissan Note Aura NISMO, with a hybrid powertrain, breaks cover
Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the Note Aura NISMO hatchback in its home country. Its debut in India seems improbable. As for the highlights, the performance-oriented car has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin. Under the hood, it draws power from an e-POWER hybrid powertrain that generates a maximum power of 134hp. Here are more details.
The car has 17-inch wheels and red accents
The Nissan Note Aura NISMO has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, aggressive bumpers, a prominent front splitter, red accents, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. A chunky roof spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and a full-width taillight grace the rear end.
There are three driving modes on offer
Nissan Note Aura NISMO packs a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a Lithium-ion battery pack, and a front-mounted electric motor. The setup delivers a combined output of 134hp/300Nm. The car also has three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and NISMO.
A flat-bottom steering wheel and Recaro front seats are offered
The Nissan Note Aura NISMO has a spacious cabin, featuring fabric and synthetic leather-wrapped Recaro front seats, red accents, embroidered NISMO logo, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console with support for the newest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors.
Nissan Note Aura NISMO: Pricing
In Japan, the Nissan Note Aura NISMO sports a price-figure of 2,869,900 yen (around Rs. 19.5 lakh). However, no details related to the hatchback's availability in India are currently available.