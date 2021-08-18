Nissan Note Aura NISMO, with a hybrid powertrain, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 12:43 am

Nissan reveals Note Aura NISMO hatchback in Japan

Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the Note Aura NISMO hatchback in its home country. Its debut in India seems improbable. As for the highlights, the performance-oriented car has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin. Under the hood, it draws power from an e-POWER hybrid powertrain that generates a maximum power of 134hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 17-inch wheels and red accents

The Nissan Note Aura NISMO has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, aggressive bumpers, a prominent front splitter, red accents, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. A chunky roof spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and a full-width taillight grace the rear end.

Information

There are three driving modes on offer

Nissan Note Aura NISMO packs a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a Lithium-ion battery pack, and a front-mounted electric motor. The setup delivers a combined output of 134hp/300Nm. The car also has three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and NISMO.

Interiors

A flat-bottom steering wheel and Recaro front seats are offered

The Nissan Note Aura NISMO has a spacious cabin, featuring fabric and synthetic leather-wrapped Recaro front seats, red accents, embroidered NISMO logo, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console with support for the newest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Information

Nissan Note Aura NISMO: Pricing

In Japan, the Nissan Note Aura NISMO sports a price-figure of 2,869,900 yen (around Rs. 19.5 lakh). However, no details related to the hatchback's availability in India are currently available.