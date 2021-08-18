Discounts worth Rs. 57,000 on Honda cars in India

Honda India is offering great deals on its cars this August

In a bid to increase sales, Japanese automaker Honda is providing several offers on its models in India, such as the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, free accessories, corporate offers, and loyalty benefits. They will be valid till the end of this month. Here are more details.

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Honda Amaze is available with offers worth Rs. 57,243, including free accessories of up to Rs. 24,243. It has a sloping roofline, a chromed grille, LED headlights, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. The car runs on a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 78.9hp/160Nm or a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 88.7hp/110Nm.

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.65 lakh

Honda Jazz can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 34,095, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille, a rear spoiler, LED headlights with DRLs, and 15-inch wheels. The car gets a 5-seater cabin with dual airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of torque.

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh

There are discounts of up to Rs. 34,058 on the Honda WR-V, including an exchange bonus worth Rs. 10,000. The vehicle flaunts a chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. There are five seats inside, along with a 7.0-inch infotainment unit. It is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 97.89hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.16 lakh

Finally, Honda City can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 22,000, including corporate offers worth Rs. 8,000. It has a sloping roofline, LED headlights, a chromed grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and six airbags. The sedan is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that delivers 97.89hp/200Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 119.3hp/145Nm.