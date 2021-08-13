2021 Honda Amaze to be offered in four trims

2021 Honda Amaze will come with two engine choices

Automaker Honda is gearing up to launch the 2021 version of its Amaze sedan in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, variants and engine options of the upcoming four-wheeler have been leaked. As per the leak, it will be available in four variants- E, S, V, and VX. Further, a 1.2-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine options will be offered.

It will sport LED headlights and taillights

The 2021 Honda Amaze is rumored to feature a simplistic profile with a sloping roofline, a narrow chrome grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide blacked-out air dam, and chrome garnishing on the revised rear bumper. For lighting, it will house swept back LED headlights and C-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels.

Two BS6-compliant engine choices will be available

The upcoming Honda Amaze will likely come with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 89hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 99hp/200Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

There will be a 5-seater configuration

The 2021 Honda Amaze shall offer a spacious cabin with five seats, Black and Beige color scheme, silver accents on the steering wheel and dashboard, and a dust and pollen filter. It may also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, the car should provide multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

2021 Honda Amaze: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Honda Amaze will be announced at the time of its launch in India on August 18. Its current generation model, for reference, starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom).