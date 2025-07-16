Joe Root averages 65-plus at Old Trafford in Tests: Stats
What's the story
After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. England will once again bank on Joe Root, who scored a brilliant century in the Lord's Test. Root, England's highest run-scorer in the format, has an exceptional record at Old Trafford. Have a look at his stats.
Stats
Most Test runs at Old Trafford
Root is the highest run-scorer at Old Trafford in Test cricket. In 11 Tests here, he has racked up 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20. His tally includes a ton and seven half-centuries. No other batter owns even 850 runs in this regard. Former batter Denis Compton (818) trails Root in terms of Test runs in Manchester.
Information
Half-century against India in 2014
In his only Test outing against India at Old Trafford, Root slammed a half-century. In the 2014 Manchester Test, Root scored a vital 77 off 161 balls in England's only innings. England won the match by an innings and 54 runs.
Information
Most fifty-plus scores at Old Trafford
Although Root owns a solitary ton at Old Trafford, he leads the tally of fifty-plus scores. The English batter owns eight of those, the most. Ian Bell and Compton own seven such scores.
Double-century
Double-century in 2016 Test against Pakistan
Root has scored six double-centuries in Test cricket so far. One of those came at Old Trafford in 2016. The former English captain scored 254 against Pakistan in the first innings, facing 406 balls. He hit 27 fours in that big innings. Root scored an unbeaten 71 (48) in the second innings, as England won that match by 330 runs.
Career
A look at his illustrious Test career
Root has been the nucleus of England's Test side. Since making his debut in 2012, he has racked up 13,259 Test runs at an average of 50.80. With 37 centuries, he ranks among England's greatest batters. Root has the fifth-most tons in the format. Root recently became the first Englishman with 7,000 runs in Tests at home. He owns 22 tons and 33 half-centuries.