Joe Root averages 65-plus at Old Trafford in Tests: Stats

After three thrilling matches, England and India are set to clash in the 4th Test at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. England will once again bank on Joe Root , who scored a brilliant century in the Lord's Test. Root, England's highest run-scorer in the format, has an exceptional record at Old Trafford. Have a look at his stats.

Stats Most Test runs at Old Trafford Root is the highest run-scorer at Old Trafford in Test cricket. In 11 Tests here, he has racked up 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20. His tally includes a ton and seven half-centuries. No other batter owns even 850 runs in this regard. Former batter Denis Compton (818) trails Root in terms of Test runs in Manchester.

Information Half-century against India in 2014 In his only Test outing against India at Old Trafford, Root slammed a half-century. In the 2014 Manchester Test, Root scored a vital 77 off 161 balls in England's only innings. England won the match by an innings and 54 runs.

Information Most fifty-plus scores at Old Trafford Although Root owns a solitary ton at Old Trafford, he leads the tally of fifty-plus scores. The English batter owns eight of those, the most. Ian Bell and Compton own seven such scores.

Double-century Double-century in 2016 Test against Pakistan Root has scored six double-centuries in Test cricket so far. One of those came at Old Trafford in 2016. The former English captain scored 254 against Pakistan in the first innings, facing 406 balls. He hit 27 fours in that big innings. Root scored an unbeaten 71 (48) in the second innings, as England won that match by 330 runs.