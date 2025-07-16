Kiara, Sidharth welcome 1st child: Let's revisit their relationship timeline

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl! The couple took to Instagram to share the news, saying, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." As fans celebrate this new chapter of their life, let's take a look back at Advani and Malhotra's relationship timeline.

Initial encounter How it all began and their mystery South African vacation Advani and Malhotra's love story reportedly began at the wrap-up party for Lust Stories in 2018. Although they didn't publicly acknowledge their relationship until much later, reports suggest that their chemistry was evident from the start. Then, in 2019, both actors shared pictures from a vacation in South Africa. While they didn't post any pictures together, the similar backgrounds in their pictures led to speculation among fans that they were on the trip together.

Film collaboration 'Shershaah' and the couple's on-screen chemistry Throughout 2020, rumors about Advani and Malhotra's relationship grew stronger. However, both actors chose to remain silent about the rumors, neither confirming nor denying anything. Also, Advani and Malhotra were cast in the 2021 film Shershaah, where they played Dimple Cheema and Captain Vikram Batra, respectively. The duo's on-screen chemistry was evident instantly to fans, and the film's success only added to the speculation about their off-screen romance.

Public acknowledgment 'Koffee With Karan' confessions In August 2022, both Advani and Malhotra appeared on different episodes of Koffee With Karan. On the show, Advani hinted at their relationship by saying that she and Malhotra were "more than close friends." Meanwhile, Malhotra expressed his desire for a "happy future" with Advani. These statements were seen as subtle confirmations of their relationship.

Relationship milestone Advani's birthday post for Malhotra, wedding bells ring! On Malhotra's birthday in January 2023, Advani posted a candid picture with him on Instagram, which read, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy," marking one of their first public acknowledgments of their relationship. A month later, in February 2023, they got married in a lavish private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. They even shared their heartwarming wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."