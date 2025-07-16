5 IIT Indore students bag ₹1cr offers in landmark year
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has witnessed a stellar placement season for the year 2024, with five students bagging annual salary packages of over ₹1 crore. This is a first for the institute, which had seen only one student secure such a high-paying job last year. Since December 1, 2024, more than 500 job offers have been made and over 88% of students have been placed so far.
Growth
Average annual salary offered to students now stands at ₹27L
The average annual salary offered to students of IIT Indore has now reached ₹27 lakh, a 13% increase from last year. The placement drive has seen participation from over 150 top companies across sectors like IT, core engineering, fintech, automotive and more. IIT Indore Director Professor Suhas S. Joshi expressed his delight over the successful placement season. He said, "This year's placement season has been outstanding. For the first time in our history, annual offers have crossed ₹1 crore."
Expansion
IIT Indore slipped to 556th position in QS Rankings
Despite the impressive placement results, Professor Joshi noted that IIT Indore has slipped to 556th position in the 2026 QS World University Rankings. He spoke about the disconnect between ranking parameters and ongoing qualitative improvements at the institute, a gap he hopes to bridge in five to seven years. The institute has signed 118 MoUs (Memoranda of Understanding) with institutions across 34 countries as part of its global collaborations.