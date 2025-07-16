Since December 2024, over 88% of students have been placed so far

5 IIT Indore students bag ₹1cr offers in landmark year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has witnessed a stellar placement season for the year 2024, with five students bagging annual salary packages of over ₹1 crore. This is a first for the institute, which had seen only one student secure such a high-paying job last year. Since December 1, 2024, more than 500 job offers have been made and over 88% of students have been placed so far.