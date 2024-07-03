In brief Simplifying... In brief In Madhya Pradesh, five children have tragically died from a mysterious illness at Shri Yugpurush Dham Ashram, with 38 more currently receiving treatment at the Government Chacha Nehru Hospital.

Four of these children are in serious condition, showing symptoms of food poisoning, though official confirmation is pending post-mortem reports.

Amidst this crisis, the ashram's management claims that 10 inmates have a blood infection, a statement yet to be verified. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

4 mentally-challenged children die

Madhya Pradesh: 5 children die of mystery illness at ashram

By Chanshimla Varah 12:49 pm Jul 03, 202412:49 pm

What's the story A sudden, unidentified illness has claimed the lives of five mentally challenged children at Shri Yugpurush Dham Ashram in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, within a span of 72 hours. The first victim, an eight-year-old boy, passed away on Sunday, followed by two more boys the next day. Another two died on Tuesday. The youngest victim was a three-year-old toddler. According to reports, the ashram, home to 206 children, did not receive medical assistance until after the third death had occurred.

Unfolding crisis

Illness timeline and government response

The number of children receiving treatment has also increased to 38, with four of them in serious condition, district collector Asheesh Singh said on Wednesday. All of the youngsters are being treated in the city's Government Chacha Nehru Hospital, with four admitted to the Intensive Care Unit ward. Symptoms suggest food poisoning as a possible cause; however, post-mortem reports are awaited for confirmation.

Controversial conduct

Investigation underway

"We will keep a close eye at the ashram for the next 48 hours if any symptoms are found in any children, they will be admitted to the hospital," Singh added. Some of those hospitalized are in serious condition due to dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea. Meanwhile, the management of Shri Yugpurush Dham Ashram claimed that 10 inmates have a "blood infection," but this claim is yet to be verified by the administration.