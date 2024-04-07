Next Article

Munjare has chosen to live in a makeshift dwelling near a dam until the election day

Why BSP candidate wants temporary separation from Congress MLA wife

By Chanshimla Varah 11:10 am Apr 07, 202411:10 am

What's the story Kankar Munjare, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Lok Sabha candidate from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, has moved out of his residence. He made the decision over "difference in ideologies" with his Congress MLA wife, Anubha Munjare, ahead of the upcoming general election. According to Munjare, individuals with different political beliefs should not live together during election season. The separation, however, is not permanent.

Temporary residence

BSP representative chooses makeshift dwelling until election day

Instead, Munjare has chosen to live in a makeshift dwelling near a dam until the election day on April 19. He vacated his house last Friday, citing concerns that cohabitation with his politically differing spouse could be misconstrued as collusion. In an interview with PTI, he stated, "If two individuals with differing political beliefs share a home, it may be misconstrued as collusion."

Spousal reaction

Congress MLA expresses disappointment over husband's decision

Meanwhile, Anubha, who won against Bharatiya Janata Party's Gaurishanker Bisen in the assembly elections in November 2023, expressed disappointment over her husband's decision to move out. She recalled their past cohabitation during election seasons, stating, "When he was Gondwana Gantantra Party candidate from Paraswada here and I was contesting from Balaghat on a Congress ticket, we had stayed together." The couple have been married for 33 years and share a son.

Election commitment

Congress MLA pledges support to party despite spouse's departure

Despite her husband's departure, Anubha asserted that she would not speak negatively about him during the campaign. She also pledged to dedicate all her efforts towards ensuring the victory of the party's candidate, Samrat Saraswat, in the Lok Sabha elections from Balaghat. The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.