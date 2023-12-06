10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:32 pm Dec 06, 202303:32 pm

BJP MPs elected to assemblies have resigned from Parliament

In a significant development, 10 of the 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs who won assembly elections from their respective constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan resigned from Parliament on Wednesday, NDTV reported. This comes after a high-level meeting of the top party leadership led by BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP registered a thumping win in the last phase of the 2023 assembly elections. It made a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, defeating the Congress. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP retained power, winning 163 seats and limiting the Congress to 63 seats. However, the party did not project a chief minister face in any of these states.

Who are these MPs

At least 21 BJP MPs contested the recent assembly election. However, only 12 emerged victorious from their respective constituencies. They include union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel from MP. Others are Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap, and Riti Pathak—from Madhya Pradesh; Renuka Singh, Arun Sao, and Gomati Sai—from Chhattisgarh; and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirodi Lal Meena, and Mahant Balaknath—from Rajasthan.

Resignations fuel speculation on chief minister announcements

Now, the resignations have sparked speculation about potential chief minister appointments in the three states where the BJP triumphed: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the BJP held back-to-back meetings in Delhi led by PM Modi, Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to reports, the party may choose fresh faces for the CM positions in the winning states.

Know about top CM probables

Following the resignations, decisions on the CMs for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are anticipated shortly. In Rajasthan, Mahant Balaknath, Kirori Lal Meena, and Diya Kumari are among the top contenders to succeed Ashok Gehlot. In MP, Patel and Tomar are vying for the position. Meanwhile, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy is set to be sworn in as the new chief minister of Telangana.