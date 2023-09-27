MP: 12-year-old girl raped, shooed away when sought help

MP: 12-year-old girl raped, shooed away when sought help

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 27, 2023

12-year-old girl raped in MP, shooed away by locals when she sought help

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by some unidentified persons in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was shooed away when she approached locals for help. The harrowing incident was reportedly captured on CCTV. It shows the injured, semi-naked minor going door to door seeking assistance, only to be turned away. Eventually, a priest at an ashram provided aid and rushed her to the hospital, per NDTV.

Victim finds shelter at ashram after denied help

According to reports, CCTV footage from Badnagar Road, which is located nearly 15km from Ujjain city, shows the visibly injured girl, profusely bleeding, approaching several homes for help but in vain. In one instance, a man standing outside his house even shooed her away. The girl finally found refuge at an ashram, where a priest covered her with a towel and took her to the district hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

Medical examination confirms rape, police case under POCSO Act

The minor's medical examination at the District Hospital, Ujjain, reportedly confirmed rape. She was then rushed to Indore for further treatment, as her injuries were of a serious nature. The victim also needed a blood transfusion, which was reportedly arranged and donated by police personnel. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, although her identity remains unknown. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

Victim's identity unknown, authorities seek information

The victim reportedly could not provide coherent answers when asked for her name and address, according to the police, which is why her identity is yet to be known. However, Ujjain Police chief Sachin Sharma said her language and accent suggested she might be from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He said the Uttar Pradesh Police had been contacted for assistance. The police have also urged people to come forward if they have any relevant information regarding the case.

Madhya Pradesh topped in rape incidents in 2021: NCRB

The latest incident has once again brought to light Madhya Pradesh's appalling record of violence against women. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Madhya Pradesh had the most rapes (6,462) in the country in 2021. Reportedly, more than half of them were crimes against minors. The state registers 18 rapes every day. It also recorded the highest number of female disappearances between 2019 and 2021.

