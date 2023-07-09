India

MP: 2 tribal brothers held captive, thrashed after road accident

July 09, 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly holding a tribal man and his teenage brother captive and assaulting them in Indore district, reported PTI. The incident came days after a man—Pravesh Shukla—was arrested in the state's Sidhi district after a video of him urinating on a tribal laborer—Dashmat Rawat—went viral on social media.

Altercation started over motorcycle accident

According to the police, an 18-year-old tribal man and his 15-year-old brother fell on a road after their motorcycle skidded on Friday. This led to a quarrel between them and the three accused— Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel, and Prem Singh Parmar—who allegedly took them to a security guard's room and brutally thrashed them. The victims were released by them on Saturday morning.

Action taken after video went viral

Police action against the accused was taken after the footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Officials said the victims were admitted to a hospital, and their condition was stable. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

