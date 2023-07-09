India

Indian Railways to roll out vintage 'electric T Train' soon

Indian Railways to roll out vintage 'electric T Train' soon

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 09, 2023 | 02:44 pm 2 min read

Southern Railways to roll out steam heritage special train

Keeping the old-world charm intact, the Indian Railways is set to soon roll out new vintage-style steam engines with the comfort of Vistadome and Vande Bharat Express coaches, reported News18. While the trains might look like old-school steam engines, they will be completely electric. Tentatively known as the "T Train," it will reportedly combine heritage with modern features and aesthetics.

All you need to know about Southern Railway's 'T Train'

Soon to be introduced in the Southern Railway zone to promote tourism, the "T Train" is a joint initiative by Southern Railway's Wagon Works and Perambur Carriage, Trichy Golden Rock workshop, and Avadi EMU Car Shed. A railway official told News18 that mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) driving trailer cars were revamped to look like vintage steam engines but will be powered by electricity.

Details on new electric 'T Train's design

While these new trains replicate the feel and look of the 1895 indigenous steam locomotive F734, the four self-generating air-conditioned Vistadome-type coaches attached to the rake are designed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). It is also worth noting that three of these coaches will be chair cars, and the other one will be designated as a restaurant car.

Key features, luxury onboard for tourists

In order to give a vintage touch, the train also has an aesthetically designed luggage rack arrangement and external walls painted and covered with a theme-based vinyl wrap. For a luxury train-like experience for the tourists on board, this new train's restaurant will be airconditioned, and the dining-cum-pantry will provide comfortable seating for 28 people.

Glimpses of new steam heritage special train

Railway minister approved makeover of Vande Bharat trains

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the ICF, Chennai, on Saturday and also inspected the special train at the Chennai Central Railway Station. According to the news outlet Times Now, the railway minister moreover reviewed and approved the new color scheme of the Vande Bharat trains, which are getting a color combination of black, saffron, and white makeover.

Share this timeline