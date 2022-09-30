India

PM flags off new Vande Bharat Express; check details here

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 30, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express train on Friday, set to run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central. The fully air-conditioned train will offer world-class facilities and comfort to passengers. It has several modern features such as automatic doors, reading lights, bio-toilets, and more. But what are the routes, timings, and ticket prices of this new-age train? Find out below.

Details What are the timings of the train?

The Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence regular operations on October 1, and will run from Monday to Saturday. Train number 20901 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will leave Mumbai Central at 6:10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12:30 pm. Train number 20902 (Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central) will depart from Gandhinagar at 2:05 pm and reach Mumbai Central at 8:35 pm.

Twitter Post PM Modi rides the Gandhinagar-Mumbai VB train

Travelled on board the Vande Bharat Express! It was a delight to meet women start-up entrepreneurs, talented youth, those associated with the Railways team and those involved in building the Vande Bharat train. It was a memorable journey. pic.twitter.com/eHKAhMlRCc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022

Journey VB 2.0 trains to offer more facilities

As per Indian Railways, the Superfast Express 2.0 train will stop at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad stations. Passengers can avail the AC Chair Car (CC) or Executive Chair Car (EC) tickets. Some features include CCTV cameras, automatic fire sensors, reclining seats, Wi-fi infotainment systems, three-hour battery backup, and a GPS system. They will reportedly be more comfortable than the current VB trains.

Information How much will the tickets cost?

According to reports, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar journey will cost Rs. 1,385 (CC) and Rs. 2,505 (EC). The Gandhinagar to Mumbai journey will cost Rs. 1,440 (CC) and Rs. 2,650 (EC). There will be a Reservation Charge (Rs 40-60), Superfast Charge (Rs. 45-75), and GST (Rs. 53-108) levied on all tickets. Prices mentioned above are inclusive of these charges.

Trains Special air purifier systems installed

As mentioned, this train will offer more facilities than the current ones running between New Delhi-Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi-Varanasi. It will also have a specially designed photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system to make the air inside the train cleaner. As per Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO)'s recommendation, this system will filter the air of germs, viruses, and bacteria.

Manufacture What's different in the new trains?

According to reports, the VB 2.0 train is lighter by 38 tonnes. It weighs 392 tonnes and can function even with two feet of waterlogging on the tracks. The decreased weight would also add to passengers' comfort during high-speed travel. Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has planned to manufacture 75 VB trains by August 2023. Most of the parts have been manufactured in India.