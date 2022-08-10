India

Independence Day 2022: Taj Mahal won't be illuminated with tricolor

Written by Sneha Das

Taj Mahal was last illuminated on March 20, 1997.

In order to mark the country's 75 years of independence, the Government of India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Around 150 historic buildings in India with be illuminated with tricolor lights on August 15, Independence Day to celebrate the milestone. However, the Taj Mahal will not be lit up in a tricolor theme following the special directive by the Supreme Court. Here's why.

Illumination Monument was illuminated when Allied forces won World War II

Historically, the Taj Mahal has been one of the first monuments to be illuminated for celebrations. Vishal Sharma, the editor of Agra's Tourist Welfare Chamber said, "When the Allied forces won the Second World War about 77 years ago, the Taj Mahal was lit up in various lights and a grand celebration was organized inside the monument."

Effect of illumination Taj Mahal was last illuminated on March 20, 1997

Social activist Vijay Upadhyay said that it was illuminated for the last time on March 20, 1997, during a concert by popular pianist Yanni. Following that, the monument was found to be full of dead insects which started to damage the marble. The Archaeological Survey of India's chemical wing recommended the Taj Mahal not be illuminated, as insects can leave stains corroding the marble.

Ban persists The ban on lighting has not been lifted since 1997

The ban on lighting has not been lifted since, despite new technological innovations and modern and better lighting options available in today's times. Recently, the Union Culture Ministry announced free entry to around 3,500 Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments between August 5 and August 15. Despite free entry to the Taj Mahal, you cannot see it basking in the glory of the tricolor.

75 years of independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched in 2021

According to Union Culture Minister Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, free entry was planned as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and will be applicable to both domestic and foreign visitors. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 to commemorate the glorious history of India's culture, people, and achievements. This will continue till August 15, 2023.