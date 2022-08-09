India

Rajasthan: Petrol pump offers discount on fuel against single-use plastic

The fuel station owner Ashok Kumar Mundra launched the three-month awareness campaign on July 15.

Bring empty plastic milk pouches and water bottles to receive a discount of Re. 1/liter on petrol and 50 paise/liter on diesel! A petrol pump in Rajasthan's Bhilwara has launched this innovative scheme to reduce single-use plastic pollution. The fuel station has also partnered with local dairies to collect the milk pouches. It has launched the offer to raise awareness about single-use plastic pollution.

Story Who is behind this initiative?

Ashok Kumar Mundra, the owner of Bhilwara's Chhaganlal Bagtawarmal petrol pump on Chittor Road, launched the scheme to encourage people to avoid using single-use plastics (SUPs). On July 15, he launched a three-month awareness campaign and has now gained the support of Saras Dairy, a Rajasthan-based dairy brand, which has reportedly committed to disposing of the empty milk pouches collected at the petrol pump.

Administration support District administration and PCB support the initiative

The Bhilwara district administration and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) have also extended their support to Mundra's initiative. "The petrol pump owner came up with a proposal to create awareness against SUPs. He offered rebates on empty milk pouches of Saras Dairy and water bottles. The campaign has started," Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi stated. Mundra reportedly stated nearly 700 milk sachets have been collected.

Details More details regarding the scheme

"I am giving a rebate of Re. 1 per liter on petrol and 50 paise per liter on diesel if someone brings a milk pouch of one liter or two pouches of half a liter or a one-liter water bottle," Mundra told PTI. "These pouches are collected at the petrol pump and will be given to Saras Dairy for disposal," he added.

Quote 'I wish to see Bhilwara as a polythene-plastic-free city': Mundra

"I initiated this campaign to create awareness against the use of plastics and polythene. I wish to see Bhilwara as a polythene- and plastic-free city because it not only harms the environment but also poses a threat to stray animals, particularly cows," Mundra further explained. Mundra, however, said his expectations were not met, as he expected at least 10,000 milk pouches in a month.

Fact 'The number is quite low because of the monsoon season'

"The number is quite low. Because of the monsoon season, the number of customers at the petrol pump is low. I am now planning to extend the campaign to six months," Mundra stated, talking to PTI about his plans. Currently, plastic milk pouches/bottles are collected at Mundra's petrol station and dumped at a nearby location he owns. These are then transferred to the dairy.

Further details The initiative can be extended: Sharma

Mundra also stated that he will request Saras Dairy to begin collecting empty sachets at its booths throughout Bhilwara in exchange for coupons redeemable at his petrol station within six months. "This will be more useful," he said. Vipin Sharma, the managing director of Bhilwara Dairy, a unit of Saras Dairy, stated that the initiative's scope could be expanded if Mundra proposes so.