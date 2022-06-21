India

International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations at Mysuru

International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations at Mysuru

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 21, 2022, 09:54 am 2 min read

PM Modi said that yoga is ensuring universal health.

"Yoga is not a part of life, it is a way of life," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he kickstarted the celebrations of the eighth International Day of Yoga on the magnificent Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka on Tuesday. The celebrations included a display of 19 asanas (poses), including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana, Setubandhasana, Shalabhasana, and others in 45 minutes.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Modi first floated the idea of the International Day of Yoga at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Then, India passed a draft resolution that was supported by 177 countries.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

United Nations Yoga is not for individuals, yoga is for humanity: PM

"Yoga is not for individuals, yoga is for humanity," Modi said on Tuesday, adding, "Yoga is ensuring universal health. Yoga which was practiced in houses and spiritual centers is now being seen around the world. It has become a natural human spirit." "I thank the United Nations and all countries...all citizens of the world on behalf of India on the occasion," he added.

Theme This year's theme is 'Yoga for Humanity'

The theme for this year's celebration is "Yoga for Humanity" as it appropriately portrays how yoga served humanity in reducing suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the current geo-political scenario, too, yoga "will bring people together through compassion and kindness, fostering a sense of unity." PM's yoga program at Mysuru is also part of the Guardian Yoga Ring collaborative exercise between 79 countries.

Unifying concept What is the Guardian Yoga Ring?

The Guardian Yoga Ring is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and the United Nations to demonstrate yoga's unifying power that goes beyond boundaries underlining the concept of "One Sun, One Earth." Nearly 79 Indian Missions across the world have organized events and there will be mass yoga demonstrations. Yoga demonstrations by Cabinet ministers will also take place at 75 iconic locations in India.

Quote Official statement of the government

The government also issued a statement on the occasion. "While the missions abroad organize yoga activities on International Day of Yoga every year, it is the first time that it has been conceptualized in the manner of a 'Guardian Ring'—streaming feed from different countries starting from East, the land of the rising Sun, at 3 AM IST and subsequently moving westward," it read.