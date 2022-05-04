World

Europe tour: PM Modi to attend India-Nordic Summit in Denmark

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 04, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen before wrapping up his Denmark visit on Wednesday. He will be joined by prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway as they review their cooperation since the first summit in 2018. Reportedly, climate change, post-pandemic economic recovery, renewable energy, and global security will be the key focus of the summit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday as part of the first leg of his three-day, three-nation Europe tour.

He held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday and later with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Before returning to India, Modi will also have a brief stopover in Paris to meet recently reelected France President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi-Frederiksen meet Hope India influences Russia to end war: Frederiksen

Denmark's Frederiksen and Modi reportedly discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the "consequences of the horrible crimes committed against civilians" during their meeting on Tuesday. Following the meeting, she also said she "hoped" that "India will influence Russia" to end the war. Though Modi didn't mention Russia's name in his statement, the prime minister reiterated India's position of resolving the conflict through dialog and diplomacy.

Denmark Modi pitched for strengthening India-Danish business ties

On Tuesday, PM Modi also attended the India-Denmark Business Forum with his Danish counterpart and top business leaders from both countries. At the Forum, he asked the Danish businesses to take "advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others." Modi urged Indian and Danish businesses to explore collaboration opportunities as well.

Twitter Post Modi met Queen Margrethe II in Copenhagen on Tuesday

Quote Modi to personally convey congratulations to Macron

Talking about his upcoming meeting with Macron, Modi said, "President Macron has very recently been re-elected...my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries."