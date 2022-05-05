World

Paris meet with Macron concludes PM Modi's Europe tour

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 05, 2022, 10:41 am 3 min read



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meet was a part of his final leg of the three-day, three-nation Europe tour. Modi received a warm welcome from President Macron at the latter's official residence, Elysee Palace. Both leaders reportedly discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments amid Russia's Ukraine aggression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modi is one of the few world leaders to meet Macron after his re-election to the Presidency last week.

Notably, India and France are strategic partners since 1998 and have partnerships in the fields of defense, civil nuclear, economy, space and maritime security, clean energy, and counter-terrorism.

Both the countries also share a robust economic partnership with a bilateral trade of $7.86 billion (2020-21).

Talks Modi and Macron discussed bilateral and global issues

The two leaders talked at length about how to end hostilities in Ukraine and mitigate the global economic consequences of the war. President Macron tweeted about the meeting and informed that the two leaders talked about their strategic partnership, food security issues, and the FARM initiative. In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for his warm hospitality.

Twitter Post PM Modi's tweet

My visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one. President @EmmanuelMacron and I got the opportunity to discuss various subjects. I thank him and the French Government for the warm hospitality. pic.twitter.com/pJCCvpvjao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

Twitter Post Macron's tweet about the meet

Tonight, with @NarendraModi, we discussed the different ongoing international crises as well as our strategic partnership. We also talked about food security issues and the FARM initiative, in which India will play a key role. pic.twitter.com/KPOv1P6NZu — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 4, 2022

Details A meeting between two friends: MEA

In the courtyard of Elysee Palace, both leaders embraced and posed for press photos. They also held a one-on-one conversation before the delegation-level talks. "A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President Emmanuel Macron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, sharing photos of Modi meeting Macron.

Information Modi's fifth visit to France

This is Modi's fifth visit to France. Earlier, he visited the country in August 2019, June 2017, November 2015, and April 2015. Macron visited India in March 2018. Both leaders also met on the sidelines of the G20 Summits in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

India-Nordic Summit Modi attended 2nd India-Nordic summit

Modi also attended the second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland. The summit primarily focused on cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, and renewable energy. The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its broader regional and global implications were also discussed as the countries agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

Europe tour Highlights of Modi's Europe tour

Modi had arrived in Berlin on Monday as part of the first leg of his three-day, three-nation Europe tour. He held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday and later with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Tuesday. On Tuesday, PM Modi also attended the India-Denmark Business Forum and pressed for strengthening India-Danish business ties.