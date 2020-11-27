Nokia brand-licensee StreamView has launched the 75-inch model of the Nokia Smart TV in Europe. The Android-powered television will go on sale from December 1. As for the highlights, it comes with a 4K LED screen, Dolby Vision, built-in Chromecast, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia Smart TV 75-inch: At a glance

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch has ultra-slim bezels on the sides and a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. It sits on a two-sided stand. The display is a 75-inch LED panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. For audio, the television packs two 12W speakers with support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound.

Information It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It also packs four HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a VGA connector, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. A back-lit remote with Google Assistant's voice search functionality comes bundled with the television.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia Smart TV 75-inch is powered by an ARM CA55 quad-core chipset, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM, Mali 470 MP3 GPU, and 8GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android TV 9.0 and supports Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Chromecast. It also offers support for popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Information What about the pricing?