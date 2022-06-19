India

Meet Abbas bhai, who Modi mentioned as friend in blog

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 19, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

According to PM Modi, Abbas is son of his father's friend and lived with them after his father died when he was a child.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mentioned his childhood buddy "Abbas bhai" in a blog post commemorating his mother's 100th birthday. And, since then, internet users have been eager to learn more about Abbas. Meanwhile, the prime minister's brother spotted a photo of Abbas and informed the netizens that Abbas is presently residing in Australia. Here are more details.

Blog What did PM Modi say?

PM Modi wrote about his mother Heeraben's magnanimity and loving character in a blog post, paying a tribute to her. On festivals, he claimed, youngsters from the neighborhood would come to his house and eat meals she had cooked. He also mentioned Abbas, the son of his father's friend, who used to live with them and was similarly nurtured by Heeraben.

Details Abbas lived with us after his father's death: PM Modi

In his blog, PM Modi recalled Abbas and said they lived in a one-and-a-half-room mud house in Vadnagar where he grew up. "A little far from our house there was a village in which very close friend of my father used to live. His son was Abbas. After the untimely death of his father, our father bought Abbas to our house (sic)," he wrote.

Information On every Eid, Heeraben prepared Abbas's favorite dishes

"In a way, Abbas stayed and studied in our house. Like all of us children, mother used to take great care of Abbas too. On Eid, mother used to prepare dishes of his choice for Abbas (sic)," wrote PM Modi.

About What do we know about Abbas?

According to India Today, Abbas formerly worked for the Gujarat government as a Class 2 employee in the Food and Supply Department. He retired from the service a few months ago. Abbas has two sons as well. His elder son lives in Gujarat's Mehsana district while the younger one lives in Australia. Abbas bhai is presently residing in Sydney with his younger son.