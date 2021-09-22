Statue of Unity guides return purse containing Rs. 70,000 cash

The purse contained Rs. 70,000 cash, keys, and other items

Four guides working at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat returned a purse containing Rs. 70,000 cash to its rightful owner, an Uttar Pradesh-based woman, who forgot it at a food court during her visit to the statue in Gujarat a few days back. The woman had already left for her native place in UP.

Officials handed over the purse to her Gujarat-based relative

Hence, officials at the Statue of Unity, situated near Kevadia in Narmada district, handed over the purse to her Gujarat-based relative on Wednesday after verifying details, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority said in a statement.

They found the purse in the food court

Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta lauded the guides for their honesty and integrity. On September 19, four guides, Shahin Memon, Jully Pandya, Jyotsna Tadvi, and Pratap Tadvi, found an unclaimed purse when they went to the food court during lunch break. The purse contained Rs. 70,000 cash, keys, and other items, the statement said.

The purse was handed over to woman's relative on Wednesday

After calling some numbers, officials learned that the purse belonged to Sneha Jalan, who visited the 182-meter-tall statue and other tourist attractions with her relatives on September 19 and then left for UP. Since the woman could not come back, she urged the officials to give the purse to her relative based in Gujarat. The purse was handed over to Jalan's relative on Wednesday.

Gupta appreciated the guides for their honesty

Gupta, who is also chairman of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, appreciated the guides for their honesty. "Unity also symbolizes Integrity & Honesty!! 4 guides at Kevadia displayed their uprightness by ensuring that a lost purse reaches its rightful owner. Shahin, Jully, Pratap & Jyotsna found a purse with Rs. 70K cash at the food court," Gupta tweeted.