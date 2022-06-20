India

Military reforms will bring change: PM Modi on Agnipath scheme

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 20, 2022, 09:04 pm 3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that while many policies and changes may appear unpalatable, the entire country would reap the advantages in the future. He also expressed confidence over the decision by the BJP-led central government during his tenure as the PM. PM Modi is presently on a two-day tour to Karnataka to unveil new developmental and technological projects.

Context Why does this story matter?

The statement by PM Modi comes amid widespread protests and Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme, the Centre's new short-term recruitment policy for defense forces.

The government claimed that the scheme will open the door for significant recruitment in the forces.

However, despite the announcement of certain amendments, the new program is drawing severe criticism from some quarters leading to violent protests across the country.

Statement What exactly did PM Modi say?

"Many decisions, many reforms, in the present may seem unpleasant. But over time, the entire country experiences its benefits. The path of reforms will take us to new milestones," PM Modi said during a public address in Bengaluru. He did not, however, refer to the ongoing protests against the Agnipath Scheme across the country. The Centre has said unequivocally that it won't be rescinded.

Modi Have opened defense and space sectors to youth: Modi

PM Modi said that the Centre has opened the space and defense sector to the youth adding that only the path of reforms can take the country towards new goals. "We have opened up the sectors to the youth, in which the government used to have a monopoly. From drones to every other technology, we are providing an opportunity to the youth," he said.

Shutdown Anti-Agnipath bandh chokes Delhi-NCR

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed across Delhi-NCR on Monday and over 80 trains were canceled as some organizations called for a Bharat Bandh to mark their protest against Agnipath. The Delhi-Gurugram expressway was choked to capacity as the Delhi Police installed barricades at various checkpoints. Precautionary measures were taken at various railway stations in many states to prevent them from being vandalized.

Latest development Army issues notification for recruitment amid protests

On Monday, the Indian Army issued a notification for the first round of recruitment through the scheme. This comes despite thousands of armed forces aspirants protesting against the Centre's defense recruitment scheme. The notification said that the registration for the recruitment rallies will start in July and online registration is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.

Ministry speaks No roll-back of scheme, all concessions pre-planned: Defence Ministry

Defence Ministry on Sunday stated that the Agnipath will not be rolled back, saying that such changes had been long overdue since the armed services sought to bring in more youth and experience. It also stated that the reservations for "Agniveers" announced by different ministries were pre-planned and not in response to the protests that occurred after the policy was launched.

About What is Agnipath scheme?

Officials said the Agnipath military recruitment scheme for armed services is aimed at reducing the wage and pension costs. Under this proposal, defense troops will be freed after four years. Only 25% of them may be recalled for a complete term. There will be no pension and gratuity benefits. However, a lump sum amount will be given to them upon completion of the service.