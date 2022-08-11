India

Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pakistan

Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pakistan

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 11, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Shaikh says that their 'brother-sister bond' has grown stronger with every passing year.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a former resident of Pakistan, continued a 27-year-old tradition and sent a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year to commemorate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Popularly known as PM Modi's 'rakhi sister,' Shaikh also wrote a letter to the PM praying for his good health and long life. Shaikh now hopes to meet the PM in Delhi.

Rakhi Prime Minister's rakhi sister

Shaikh has been tying a rakhi on PM Modi's wrist for the last 27 years. On Sunday, he received a rakhi and a letter from Shaikh who expressed her best wishes and added that she will make all necessary arrangements to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi. "I made the rakhi myself using a reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she told ANI.

Qamar Shaikh How did PM Modi and Shaikh meet?

Qamar moved to India from Pakistan after her marriage. She met the PM 27 years ago at a politician's house in Delhi where the latter asked her, "Kaisi ho behen (How are you sister)?" Having been touched by the gesture, Shaikh decided to tie a rakhi on his wrist. Since then, the duo has been celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Quote The duo met at BJP MP's home in Delhi

Shaikh says that their 'brother-sister bond' has grown stronger with every passing year. The duo first met at the home of BJP MP Dilip Sanghani, where Shaikh had been staying with her husband. "He inquired about me in a polite tone and that touched me a lot," Shaikh recalled and added that the PM was a member of RSS at the time.

2024 'Modi will become PM again'

Additionally, Shaikh said that she had no doubts about Modi being re-elected as the Prime Minister in 2024. "Since of his capabilities, he is worthy of this, and I want him to always remain India's prime minister," she commented. While she has not been able to meet the PM since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes to go to Delhi this year.

Twitter Post Watch: Shaikh tying rakhi to PM Modi in 2018

Known him since the time he was an RSS worker have been tying him #rakhi for past 24 years. There has been no difference in his behaviour. It is just that he has got busy so we get less time, apart from that everything else is same: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's Rakhi sister pic.twitter.com/cDfeNQML8H — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018