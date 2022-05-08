World

Pakistan: Unidentified men dig up girl's grave, rape corpse

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 08, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

The deceased girl was reportedly mentally and physically challenged. (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident reported from Pakistan, some unidentified men allegedly dug up a teenage girl's body and raped her in the Chak Kamala village of Punjab Province's Gujrat on Thursday. The deceased girl—buried on Wednesday evening—was reportedly mentally and physically challenged. Attaullah Tarar, Deputy Secretary-General of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Friday tweeted that 17 suspects were being interrogated in the case.

Discovery How did the incident come to light?

Reportedly, the disturbing incident came to light on Thursday when the deceased girl's relatives went to the cemetery and discovered her grave dug up and the body with signs of rape. Subsequently, the deceased teenager's uncle filed an FIR and cops launched an investigation. The exact number of men involved in the inhumane incident is still unknown. PML-N's Tarar hasn't provided any other details.

Details Corpse was found 200 feet away from the grave

The deceased girl's family arrived at the cemetery on Thursday reportedly to perform some rituals as she had died just a day ago. They discovered the body shroud was out of the grave and the girl's body was missing. After searching, they found the body lying about 200 feet away from the grave, according to reports.

2021 case A similar case was reported in 2021 from Pakistan

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred in Pakistan. In 2021, some unknown men raped a teenage girl's corpse in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near Sindh's Ghulamullah town. Reportedly, the victim's parents claimed the crime was carried out by a local goon who was the son of the village landlord. A suspect was killed the next day in a police encounter.

Twitter Post Tweet of a Pakistani journalist over the incident

TRIGGER WARNING:

A girl died in village Chak Kamala, Gujrat on 2nd day of Eid and today (Unidentified) Men dug up her grave and raped the dead body. Not only her body was completely covered but also she was almost 8ft under the ground. It's really tough to be a Woman in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/EyYwKSQM8j — Rumpoptarts. (@rumpoptarts) May 5, 2022

Reports Other similar incidents that took place in Pakistan

In Karachi's North Nazimabad, a gravekeeper was imprisoned for necrophilia in 2011. He was arrested after admitting to sexually abusing and raping 48 female corpses, according to reports. In Karachi's Landhi Town area, too, a gang of unknown men had similarly dug up a woman's grave and raped her back in 2019.