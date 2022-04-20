India

India preparing dossier of Pakistan-based terrorists for UN to see

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 20, 2022, 08:12 pm 2 min read

The Union Home Ministry database is aimed at initiating global action against Pakistan in terrorism cases.

India is preparing a dossier of Pakistan-based terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir to raise the issue with the United Nations in order to corner them, Hindustan Times reported, citing Union Home Ministry officials. Meanwhile, the ministry has banned seven wanted terrorists accused of operating out of Pakistan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the previous two weeks, the report said.

Context Why does this story matter?

The action comes only days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's anti-terrorism position in a congratulatory message to Pakistan's new PM, who reacted by proclaiming that all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, can be handled.

The Centre had amended the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 in August 2019 to include the provision of identifying an individual as a terrorist in addition to organizations.

Reason Why does India need a terrorism database?

According to HT, the Home Ministry was creating a database of Pakistan-based terrorists operating in Kashmir for multiple reasons. One of the key reasons was India's desire to deliver a ready-made dossier of these terrorists to the UN and concerned nations, it said. The ministry's action is also intended to make these identified terrorists feel the heat in the Kashmir Valley.

Global pressure India seeking global action against Pakistan: Report

India is planning to share the terrorist dossier with Interpol and nations such as the United States, France, UAE, and Israel to initiate action Pakistan, sources told HT. The Home Ministry would also use the data bank to plead its case before the Financial Task Action Force (FATF) against Pakistan, it said. Notably, Pakistan has been on the FATF gray list since June 2018.

Details 7 terrorists banned under UAPA

Seven Pakistan-based terrorists—Sajjad Gul, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar nicknamed Latram, Arjumand Gulzar Jan alias Hamza Burhan, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, and Hafiz Talha Saeed—were banned under the UAPA over the past two weeks, HT reported. The report said the decision was made based on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's CID wing.

Information LeT's Sajjad Gul among terrorists banned today

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry classified two people in the prohibited category under UAPA, one of which is Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Sajad. A Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Sajjad has reportedly been operating since 2002 during which he underwent imprisonment for five years. Later, he reportedly moved to Pakistan to reside with his wife in 2011, where he met LeT operatives.