Shari Baloch: Highly-educated Karachi suicide bomber and mother of two

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 27, 2022, 01:44 pm 3 min read

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed in the suicide bombing at Karachi University, Pakistan.

Some gripping details are emerging about the explosion at Pakistan's Karachi University that killed four people, including three Chinese nationals. The woman suspected of carrying out the suicide bombing was a well-educated mother of two. Shari Baloch (30)—who hailed from Niazar Abad in Balochistan's Turbat—held a Master's degree in Zoology and was married to a doctor, India Today reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—which claimed the responsibility for the Karachi attack—has targeted Chinese people and interests previously as well.

Balochistan has a long history of fighting for independence from Pakistan and BLA is believed to be leading an insurgency against Pakistani authorities.

The projects initiated by China in Pakistan, such as the One Belt, One Road (OBOR), have further fueled anger.

Details BLA confirms 'first female suicide bombing'; video emerges

A CCTV video surfaced on social media showing a burqa-clad individual blowing themselves up near a vehicle. The BLA claimed that it was the group's first female suicide bombing. The BLA later identified the bomber as Shari Baloch alias Bramsh. The group termed the attack as her sacrifice and a "new chapter in Baloch resistance history."

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

About Who was Shari Baloch?

Baloch was a practical science teacher and was pursuing an M.Phil degree, according to a statement from BLA. Baloch had joined the group's Majeed Brigade's top self-sacrifice team two years ago. The group said that Baloch had been offered to withdraw on account of her two young children. However, she refused to back out, the statement added.

Family Details about her family

Baloch is survived by two children—Mahrosh (aged eight) and Meer Hassan (aged four)—according to Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh. Gwakh said Baloch's father worked for the government and her spouse is a dentist. Gwakh further wrote on Twitter that Baloch's family is educated and has no ties to armed organizations. He said she had volunteered for a "self-sacrificing mission" after joining the group.

Statement Chinese officials were targets: BLA

The BLA statement said that three Chinese officials were targeted in the attack. "Three Chinese officials Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang, and Chen Sai were killed in the attack, whereas, Wang Yuqing and their security guards were injured," it said. The group also invoked "Baloch genocide and occupation of Balochistan" in the statement adding that Baloch was well aware of it as a member.

Warning Why was the attack carried out?

The attac was a signal to China to stop its presence in Balochistan, according to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. China has been advised multiple times to refrain from stealing Baloch resources and supporting Pakistan militarily and financially in carrying out "Baloch genocide," the BLA said. "However, China continues to be involved in its expansionist designs in Balochistan," he said.

Warning BLA threatened more attacks

Jeeyand Baloch has warned of stronger attacks if China does not cease its initiatives and desist from assisting the occupying Pakistani authorities. The BLA's Majeed Brigade has hundreds of highly trained fighters ready to conduct lethal strikes in any region of Balochistan or Pakistan, he said. He also asked Pakistan to recognize Balochistan's independence and withdraw from the region peacefully.