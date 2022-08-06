Politics

Jagdeep Dhankhar is India's 14th Vice President

Aug 06, 2022

Dhankhar clinched 528 votes, while Alva got only 182 votes, as per officials.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate won the majority of votes in the polls, winning the race against Opposition nominee Magaret Alva. Dhankhar clinched 528 votes, while Alva got only 182 votes, as per officials. He will now take the oath of office on August 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhankhar, the 71-year-old ex-Bengal Governor, contested against the joint Opposition candidate, former union minister Alva.

He had been leading in the race from early on as the BJP-led NDA had the support of the required number of MPs and the backing of several smaller parties.

Dhankhar was a practicing lawyer, and became union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government.

Details BJP begins celebrations, PM Modi meets Dhankhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp began celebrations shortly after the Vice Presidential election result was announced. As per reports, senior leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda will soon be visiting Dhankhar at his house in Delhi to congratulate him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet the new vice president.