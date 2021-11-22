Modi to attend all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 07:11 pm

The all party meeting will be reportedly held at 11 am on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly attend an all-party meeting on Sunday (November 28), a day before the Winter Session of Parliament begins. The meeting will be reportedly held at 11 am on Sunday. PM Modi is also expected to attend Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary executive meeting with the party's floor leaders on the same day around 3 pm.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 23. The session assumes significance as the government is expected to move a bill to repeal three contentious farm laws as announced by Modi on Friday. The Opposition is also likely to push for the farmers' demands of a new law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce.

Details

What will be discussed in the meeting?

The issues that are likely to be raised in the meeting include the repeal of farm laws, the MSP guarantee, and the extension of the tenure of chiefs of investigation agencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) may also raise the issue of political violence in the northeastern state of Tripura. The TMC had staged a dharna on the issue at the North Block Monday.

TMC

MPs protest at Home Minister's office

Over a dozen TMC MPs staged a sit-in protest outside the office of Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. They were protesting against alleged police brutality against TMC workers in Tripura. However, they were not allowed to meet Shah. "Why was an appointment denied? Why is the Home Minister of this country NOT BOTHERED about the safety and security of people," the TMC tweeted.

Tenure extension

What's the issue of tenure extension?

Last week, the Centre extended the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs to up to five years through an ordinance. Both the TMC and Congress have challenged the extension in Supreme Court. The TMC argued that the extension violates an earlier SC order. Congress termed it "unethical" as it reaffirms the executive's control over independent probe agencies.

Farmers

Farmers make six demands

Protesting farmers have also written an open letter to PM Modi, listing six demands. These include a law guaranteeing MSP, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, and scrapping of provisions of fines for stubble burning under the Commission for Air Quality Management law. They also demanded the dismissal of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Other developments

Union Cabinet to clear bill on farm law repeal

The Union Cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday to clear a bill to withdraw the farm laws in the Winter Session. All three farm laws can be repealed through single legislation, which has to be passed by both Houses of Parliament before receiving presidential assent. Notably, farmers have maintained that the agitation will continue until the laws are not repealed in Parliament.

Background

One year on, protest stands strong

It has been nearly a year since vexed farmers have been protesting against three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders. The farmers mainly demand the repeal of the laws, which they say will end MSPs and corporatize farming. Despite several rounds of talks, no resolution could be reached. On Friday, Modi announced the repeal of the three laws and apologized to the nation.