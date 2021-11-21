Union Cabinet meet on Wednesday on farm law repeal: Reports

Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the introduction of a new bill during the Winter Session to repeal the three laws.

The Union Cabinet is likely to meet on Wednesday (November 24) to discuss the repeal of three contentious farm laws as announced by Prime Minister Modi on Friday. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the introduction of a new bill during the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the three laws, multiple news portals reported.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the Parliament can both enact and repeal a law. The Union Cabinet meeting comes days ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which will commence on November 29. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the contentious farm laws will be repealed. Farmers say the protest will continue until the laws are repealed in Parliament.

Details

How can government repeal farm laws?

Laws can be repealed in two ways: through an ordinance or legislation. The government has to move a bill in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws. All three farm laws can be repealed through single legislation, which has to be passed by both Houses of Parliament before receiving Presidential assent. Usually, bills titled Repealing and Amendment are introduced for this purpose.

Information

Which laws will be repealed?

The three farm laws that are going to be repealed include the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Recent news

Farmers to continue scheduled programs

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body leading the farmers' protest, decided to continue the agitation at a meeting held at the Singhu border Sunday. "Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26, and march to Parliament on November 29," said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Protest

Farmers' body meet on Saturday

Following Sunday's meeting, the protesting farmers announced that they would be meeting again on November 27 to discuss the agitation's future course. They further reiterated the demand for a minimum support price (MSP) committee, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and the waiver of pending electricity bills. The demands will be conveyed to Modi through an open letter, said Rajewal.

Other demands

Sacking of minister involved in Lakhimpur violence among demands

Rajewal said they would mention the time frame, rights, and duties of the MSP committee in their letter to the PM. "We will also write to him to sack the minister related to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," he said, referring to Union Minister Ajay Mishra. Mishra's son is accused of mowing down a farmers' rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

Background

One year on, protest stands strong

It's been nearly a year since vexed farmers have been protesting against three contentious farm laws at the borders of Delhi. The farmers mainly demand the repeal of the laws, which they say will end MSPs and corporatize farming. Despite several rounds of talks, no resolution could be reached. On Friday, Modi announced the repeal of the three laws and apologized to the nation.