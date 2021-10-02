Farmers protest at Haryana CM Khattar's house; water cannons used

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 02:42 pm

Farmers today protested at Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar's house in Karnal.

More than 1,000 farmers protesting against the central government's three controversial farm laws gathered outside Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's house in Karnal on Saturday morning. They shouted slogans and waved flags, even announcing their intention to conduct an overnight vigil. Haryana has become the epicenter of the farmers' agitation that began late last year.

Details

Police used water cannons to douse the protesters

Farmers stood atop a pile of police barricades and shouted angrily, according to visuals from the area accessed by NDTV. Haryana Police personnel also briefly doused them with water cannons. Farmers are today also protesting at grain markets across the state and outside the residences of MLAs and MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance.

Protest

Protest was called by SKM over paddy procurement

Meanwhile, similar protests were reported from Shahbad in Kurukshetra and Ambala City. Today's protest has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press the government to start paddy procurement. The Centre has notably postponed the purchase of kharif or paddy crops from Punjab and Haryana till October 11, saying crop maturity has been delayed due to recent rains.

Quote

Farmers call the postponement a 'government ploy'

"Postponing procurement is a government ploy to force the farmers to sell their crop to private players at a price below the MSP (Minimum Support Price)," said Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, a member of the farmers' group BKU-Charuni.

Developments

Yesterday, farmer-police clashes were reported in Jhajjar

Just yesterday, farmers and cops had clashed in Haryana's Jhajjar district as protesters marched against an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Water cannons were used to stop them but many protesters still managed to push through the barricades. Chautala was also shown black flags by the protesting farmers when he reached the event venue.

Background

Farmers have been protesting against the laws since last year

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November, demanding a repeal of farm laws. They say the laws will do away with MSP and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre, however, has denied the allegations, saying the laws are beneficial for farmers. Multiple rounds of talks between them have failed to end the deadlock.