The Haryana government on Monday announced a night curfew as the state has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus infections. "Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said. Haryana had reported the biggest single-day spike in infections on Sunday. Here are more details.

Restrictions Movement of non-essential personnel, vehicle banned during curfew hours

During the curfew, the movement of all non-essential personnel and vehicles will be banned in Haryana. No person shall leave their home, move on foot/by vehicle, or travel/stand/roam around on any road or public place during curfew hours. The order exempts frontline workers such as police, emergency service personnel, military or central police force personnel, etc. Hospitals, chemists, and ATMs will remain open.

Restrictions Media, health, electricity, fire staff exempt from curfew

Those employed with media, health, electricity, or fire department will be allowed to go out to discharge their duties during curfew hours. Pregnant women and people with medical conditions will be allowed to go to hospitals/medical centers. Those wishing to travel at night will have to obtain a curfew pass. There will be no ban on the movement of interstate/intrastate transport.

Information What action will be taken against violators?

The government order said, "Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable."

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Haryana?