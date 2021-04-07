The central government will now collect data on those testing positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated for the viral disease. The form issued by the government will also seek information on whether the infected individual had received a shot of Covishield or COVAXIN, the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India's vaccination drive. Here are more details.

Form Form seeks information on whether patient was vaccinated

According to NDTV, a sample reference form issued by the government will now carry columns seeking information on whether a person has been vaccinated. If yes, the individual must mention the date on which the first and second doses of the vaccine were registered, the Health Ministry has informed. The individual must also reveal if they received a Covishield of COVAXIN shot.

Reason Vaccinated individuals test positive in several regions

The move comes in light of the emergence of reports from several parts of the country that people who received the vaccine are also getting infected. Separately, India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, reporting a record single-day spike of 1.15 lakh fresh cases on Wednesday. The outbreak had first peaked in mid-September last year.

Information India's tally crosses 1.28 crore-mark

Till Wednesday morning, India reported 1,28,01,785 COVID-19 cases, including 1,66,177 deaths, 8,43,473 active cases, and 1,17,92,135 recoveries, the Health Ministry's data showed. Over the past day, India added 1,15,736 fresh cases and 630 more deaths.

Vaccination 8.7 crore vaccine doses administered so far

8,70,77,474 vaccine doses were administered across India till Wednesday morning, and 33,37,601 more doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Currently, people above the age of 45 are allowed to be vaccinated in India. Earlier, healthcare and frontline workers were also allowed to be vaccinated, however, the Centre stalled new registrations for them noting that they had had enough time to be vaccinated.

Information Centre rules out expanding vaccination drive as of now

The Centre has also been receiving requests to allow vaccinations for other age groups. However, on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan rejected the same and said that vaccines will be in limited supply at least until July.

