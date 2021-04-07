Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 01:15 am

India on Tuesday reported more than 1.1 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began. The nationwide tally climbed to nearly 12.8 million cases. Meanwhile, more than 600 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,66,228. Maharashtra—the worst-hit state in India—continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,26,86,049 COVID-19 cases, 1,65,547 deaths

Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,26,86,049 COVID-19 cases, including 1,65,547 deaths, 7,88,223 active cases, and 1,17,32,279 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,27,99,723 cases and 1,66,228 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 11.7 million have recovered. 8,40,65,357 vaccine doses were administered in India till 8 pm on Tuesday and 5,62,807 doses were given on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 31,13,354 total cases, 56,330 deaths, 25,83,331 recoveries. Kerala: 11,41,092 total cases, 4,694 deaths, 11,06,123 recoveries. Karnataka: 10,26,584 total cases, 12,696 deaths, 9,68,762 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 9,10,943 total cases, 7,251 deaths, 8,91,883 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 9,07,124 total cases, 12,804 deaths, 8,68,722 recoveries. Delhi: 6,85,062 total cases, 11,113 deaths, 6,56,617 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,39,928 total cases, 8,924 deaths, 6,03,495 recoveries.

Key updates 55K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 6.1K fresh infections

55,469 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 2,01,693 tests on Tuesday. At 27.5%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Punjab reported 2,924 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,57,057. 7,216 patients have died in Punjab while 2,23,928 have recovered. Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 6% with 1,02,021 tests.

Information 3.2K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 3.7K fresh infections

Gujarat reported 3,280 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,24,878, which includes 4,598 deaths and 3,02,932 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 3,722 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,13,971, which includes 4,073 deaths and 2,85,743 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 5.1K more cases; 9.9K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh