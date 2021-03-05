-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.17 million with 16K+ new casesLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:23 am
-
India on Thursday reported more than 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.17 million cases.
Meanwhile, at least 110 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,603.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,11,56,923 COVID-19 cases, 1,57,435 deaths
-
Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,11,56,923 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,435 deaths, 1,73,413 active cases, and 1,08,26,075 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,11,73,592 cases and 1,57,603 deaths till Thursday night. Over 10.83 million have recovered.
1,77,11,287 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Thursday and a total of 10,93,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday
-
Maharashtra: 21,88,183 total cases, 52,340 deaths, 20,49,484 recoveries.
Kerala: 10,69,660 total cases, 4,255 deaths, 10,20,671 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,53,136 total cases, 12,350 deaths, 9,34,639 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,317 total cases, 7,171 deaths, 8,82,275 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,53,449 total cases, 12,508 deaths, 8,36,963 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,40,182 total cases, 10,915 deaths, 6,27,566 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,907 total cases, 8,729 deaths, 5,93,149 recoveries.
-
Key updates
9K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 2.6K fresh infections
-
8,998 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.3% with 86,794 tests. A day before, the state had reported nearly 10,000 fresh infections.
Kerala reported 2,616 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.1% with 63,041 tests.
Madhya Pradesh reported 440 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,63,290, including 3,866 deaths and 2,56,116 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 261 more cases; 1,074 fresh infections in Punjab
-
261 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.39% with 66,432 tests conducted on Thursday.
Punjab reported a spike of 1,074 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,85,381. 5,887 patients have died in the state while 1,73,230 have recovered.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 571, 482, 119, and 102 new cases respectively.