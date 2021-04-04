The central government on Saturday asked states to halt new registrations for COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare and frontline workers. The move would allow the vaccine shots to reach other groups that need to be vaccinated, the Centre said, noting that healthcare and frontline workers—the first group to have access to the vaccine—have had enough time to get vaccinated. Here are more details.

Details Ineligible beneficiaries found getting vaccinated: Health Ministry

In an order, the Union Health Ministry said that some ineligible beneficiaries in the categories of healthcare and frontline workers were found adding their names and getting vaccinated in violation of guidelines. The Centre has asked states to stop new vaccination registrations under these two categories and to quickly vaccinate those healthcare and frontline workers who have already registered themselves.

Quote 'Timeline for health/frontline workers extended multiple times'

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the order, "The timeline for completing vaccination of all HCWs (healthcare workers) and FLWs (frontline workers) with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been extended multiple times and was elapsed since these timelines and even after starting vaccination of population above 60 years, provision was made to vaccinate HCWs/FLWs with a view to ensure optimum coverage."

Quote 24% increase in HCW database in past few days: Centre

Bhushan said, "Various inputs have been received from different sources that in some of the CVCs (COVID Vaccination Centers), some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as HCWs/FLWs and are getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines." "There has been 24% increase in HCW database in the past few days. This issue was discussed with state representatives and domain knowledge experts," he added.

Vaccination drive India launched its vaccination drive on January 16

India had launched the first phase of its vaccination drive on January 16 with an aim to inoculate three crore healthcare/frontline workers for free. Starting March 1, the second phase was launched to inoculate those who are above 60 years of age or are above 45 years with co-morbidities. After April 1, all those aged over 45—even those without co-morbidities—were allowed to be vaccinated.

