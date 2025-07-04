'Jurassic World: Rebirth' review: Spectacular visuals dominate Scarlett Johansson's thriller 

Gareth Edwards's Jurassic World: Rebirth, released on Friday, stars Scarlett Johansson , Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend, among others. The seventh part in the Jurassic Park franchise, it soars due to its exceptional visual effects and exhilarating action pieces, keeping you engaged for the most part. While it could have done with better character arcs, it's still extremely enjoyable and stimulating.

Plot Can humans defeat the dinosaurs this time? The film is set in a remote equatorial region where massive dinosaurs still exist. Martin Krebs (Friend), a pharmaceutical representative, hires covert mission specialist Zora (Johansson) and Dr. Loomis (Bailey), a paleontologist, to extract DNA samples of three different dinosaurs to make a life-saving drug. On the remote, forbidden island, the group runs into a stranded family of four, desperate for a way out.

#1 Bailey and Johansson steal the show with consistent performances Bailey and Johansson get the show running, and even when the film sags, they remain watchable. They have always been show-stealers, so unsurprisingly, they put their best foot forward here. Additionally, while the movie is billed as a sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, you won't miss out on anything if you haven't seen that project. This is a standalone film, necessitating no prior knowledge.

#2 It's formulaic, and yet, extremely exciting The film isn't trying to reinvent the wheel and is formulaic and largely predictable. But, its triumph lies in the way Edwards keeps the movie always appealing, with lifeless moments few and far between. With thrilling, scintillating set pieces that keep you on the edge of your seat, these dinosaurs continue to inspire awe, three decades after we first met them.

#3 Hooks you in and doesn't let you go The narrative is easy to follow, and gradually, we become connected to the characters, interested in their lives and worried about their survival as they find themselves in the jaws of death (literally)! The CGI beasts are unarguably the best part of the film, and while they get repetitive after a point, they are so hypnotic that it is impossible to look away.

#4 Friend has a blast with his villainous role As an archetypal villain, Friend delivers a deliciously enjoyable performance, and you always want to see more of him. If Loomis represents ethics, rationale, and morality, Krebs stands for everything evil, everything notorious. He puts his and everyone's lives on the line, represents capitalism's insatiable greed, and demonstrates how, between money and morality, the former tragically often wins.

#5 Areas where it could have been better However, despite all its merits, Jurassic World: Rebirth also leaves you wanting more. The movie doesn't boast a strong plot with twists, turns, or any sort of character development, and when the dinosaurs aren't on the screen, the film nearly falls apart. With a better pace and a shorter runtime, it could have been more thrilling and impactful.

#6 The character arcs are non-existent The film makes an almost laughable attempt to humanize the characters, especially Zora and her mission partner Kincaid (Ali), by briefly highlighting their personal lives. Alas, it's too undercooked and on-the-nose to be impactful. In scenes like these, the movie's desperate attempt to evoke emotions becomes evident. Separately, the film sometimes also struggles with the family's sub-plot, filling their storylines with fluff.