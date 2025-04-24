What's the story

The science-fiction horror thriller Ash, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is led effectively by Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Eiza González (3 Body Problem).

The two actors, who dominate most of the film, work in incredible sync, and their combined energy keeps this inventive (though predictable) film floating.

Directed by Flying Lotus (Steven Ellison), Ash is intriguing, exciting, and surreally shot.