'Ash' review: Aaron Paul leads immersive horror-thriller
What's the story
The science-fiction horror thriller Ash, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is led effectively by Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Eiza González (3 Body Problem).
The two actors, who dominate most of the film, work in incredible sync, and their combined energy keeps this inventive (though predictable) film floating.
Directed by Flying Lotus (Steven Ellison), Ash is intriguing, exciting, and surreally shot.
Story
What happens when you're stranded on a planet?
The film follows an astronaut, Riya (González), who wakes up battered and bruised on an alien, presumably dangerous planet.
Her crew members have been brutally killed, she has lost most of her memories, and time is a luxury.
Soon after, Brion (Paul), another crew member, visits her, offering help in solving the mystery.
Are Brion and Riya safe? Or is danger looming large?
#1
Neatly builds the uncomfortable feeling of fear
The film has some genuinely gory and horrific scenes and does not use them only for shock value.
It builds dread by the minute, and Riya isn't the only one who feels trapped.
We do, too.
Separately, Ash saves the best for last.
In the climax, we finally comprehend what was happening all along, and the film's anti-colonial commentary provides heft to the narrative.
#2
Pulls you in from the get-go
What Ash lacks in the writing department, it more than makes up for in the cinematography and visuals department.
From the first frame onward, it effortlessly pulls you into its world.
With dominant hues of black, neon, and blue, Ash does a solid job at world-building, so the feeling of otherworldly chaos and danger is instantly believable.
#3
It'll remind you of several popular shows, films
The film finds much of its strength in long-drawn-out silences and has visible, obvious shades of several other Hollywood titles, such as A Quiet Place, Black Mirror (the timing could not have been better), and Alien.
Despite these obvious parallels, Ash has enough fuel to keep going without major hiccups, though its somewhat weak plot does occasionally get in the way.
#4
However, not all is perfect here
Ash falls short of its true potential because it's predictable in places, and your patience sometimes wears thin when the narrative just keeps moving in circles.
The weakest part? There's no mystery surrounding the antagonist's identity.
Moreover, some transitions between scenes are jarring and confusing and at times, the movie progresses too fast for its own good.
Verdict
Watch it for its visuals, Paul and González's acting
With more characters and a more cohesive plot, Ash could have built a much more intricate narrative bursting with surprise.
Nonetheless, it's worth watching if you're a fan of sci-fi and want to enjoy something inventive and clutter-breaking.
If nothing else, it deserves a watch for its stunning, impressive visuals that'll stay with you much after the credits roll.
3/5 stars.