Oscars introduce stunt category; netizens call it 'Tom Cruise Award'
What's the story
In a historic decision, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that it will introduce a new Oscar category to celebrate stunt design.
Making its debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, the new award will have films released in 2027 vying for it.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said they were proud to honor these "innovative" technical and creative artists.
Check out the announcement
Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 10, 2025
The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027. pic.twitter.com/lpHen9Qk9l
Fan reactions
Fans immediately batted for Tom Cruise
Ever since the announcement, netizens have hilariously named the new award the "Tom Cruise Award," in honor of the actor's daring stunts in his Mission Impossible franchise.
One Twitter user joked, "Tom Cruise about to push out another Mission Impossible movie just for this."
Another user wondered why the award is only being introduced now, asking, "Where was this throughout Tom Cruise's ENTIRE CAREER?"
Notably, the last entry in the MI franchise, Final Reckoning, will premiere in May.
While some were livid for its late introduction...
Waiting to establish this award in 2027 when then sun will have set on Tom Cruise and his stunt coordinator team after thirty years of Mission Impossible is why The Academy becomes less relevant with every passing moment https://t.co/CFdI2Ow8g4— tweety (@tweetyenergy) April 10, 2025
Others batted for Cruise to present the award
OK, now it should be mandatory for Tom Cruise to be the first person to present this award in 2028. https://t.co/MRheDjvwY4— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) April 10, 2025
Advocacy efforts
Stunt professionals have long sought Oscar recognition
Over 100 stunt professionals, members of the Academy's Production and Technology Branch, have long campaigned for an Oscar category in their honor.
Last year, the movement picked up steam when Ryan Gosling backed it after playing a stuntman in The Fall Guy.
Gosling had jokingly said, "This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar category."
In 2016, an online petition with 46,000+ signatures demanded more recognition for stunt performers.
Award details
Specifics of award presentation yet to be determined
While the new category has been created, the Academy has yet to announce specific rules of eligibility for nominated films.
The details of how the award will be presented will be left to the Academy's Board of Governors and executive leadership at a later date.
Despite over 100 stunt workers being members of the Academy's Production and Technology Branch, only two honorary Oscars have been awarded to stunt performers previously.