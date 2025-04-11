Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' gets bumper opening; earns ₹28.5cr
What's the story
Ajith Kumar's latest release, Good Bad Ugly, has stormed the box office, reportedly raking in an estimated ₹28.5cr net in India on its opening day, Thursday.
The Tamil version of the movie witnessed stellar occupancy rates, especially during night shows.
Although the Telugu-speaking regions gave it a more muted response, the film's overall performance indicates a great weekend ahead, thanks to positive reviews and strong fan support.
Tamil success
'Good Bad Ugly' Tamil version had the highest occupancy
The Tamil version of Good Bad Ugly spearheaded the box office charge with an astonishing 79.47% occupancy across all shows of the day.
Night shows alone saw a peak occupancy of 88.81%, which is a testament to Kumar's massive fan base and positive word-of-mouth.
The morning, afternoon, and evening shows also saw impressive occupancy rates of 73.14%, 81.14%, and 74.80% respectively.
Telugu response
Telugu version's performance: A different story
Unlike its Tamil counterpart, the Telugu version of Good Bad Ugly witnessed a relatively humble overall occupancy of 16.98%.
The highest occupancy for this version came during night shows at 20.55%.
Despite these lesser numbers in Telugu-speaking states, the pan-India response has been promising, paving way for a strong weekend ahead.
Film details
'Good Bad Ugly' directed by Adhik Ravichandran
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the star-studded cast of Good Bad Ugly includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Sunil Varma, and Sayaji Shinde.
The film got decent reviews from critics.
In the Hindi belt, it is competing with Sunny Deol's Jaat, which had a lukewarm opening.