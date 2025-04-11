What's the story

Ajith Kumar's latest release, Good Bad Ugly, has stormed the box office, reportedly raking in an estimated ₹28.5cr net in India on its opening day, Thursday.

The Tamil version of the movie witnessed stellar occupancy rates, especially during night shows.

Although the Telugu-speaking regions gave it a more muted response, the film's overall performance indicates a great weekend ahead, thanks to positive reviews and strong fan support.