'Vidaamuyarchi,' 'Thandel': South films to watch out for in February
What's the story
As we step into February 2025, cinema halls will be flooded with a slew of South Indian films. From action thrillers to romantic comedies, the upcoming releases promise a diverse cinematic experience for moviegoers.
The romantic drama Thandel and the highly anticipated action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi are among the standout films to look forward to.
Here's a roundup of some highly awaited South Indian films set to hit the screens next month.
#1, #2
'Thandel' and 'Vidaamuyarchi'
Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will hit the theaters on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti—it follows the harrowing journey of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters.
Meanwhile, Kollywood's highly-anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan under Magizh Thirumeni's direction, will hit the screens a day earlier on February 6.
In the film, Kumar embarks on a quest to locate his wife who has been taken hostage by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan.
#3, #4
'Laila' and 'Brahma Anandam' set for mid-February release
Vishwak Sen's comedy Laila, helmed by Ram Narayan, will hit the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14.
The film has Sen in a new avatar, dressed as a woman for part of the film.
On the same day, Brahma Anandam, a tribute to the "comedy king" Brahmanandam who plays a full-length role in this film directed by RVS Nikhil will also be released.
#5, #6
'Dilruba,' 'Mazaka'
Viswa Karun's romantic action film Dilruba, starring Kiran Abbavaram, Rukhsar Dhillon, and Nazia Davison will be released on February 14.
The film's teaser has already won hearts with its portrayal of love, emotion, and pain.
Meanwhile, Sandeep Kishan's comedy film Mazaka directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina is scheduled for a February 21 release. The film also features Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, and Anshu in key roles.
#7
'Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam': Dhanush's 3rd directorial venture
Another film to look forward to in February is Dhanush's third directorial venture, Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.
The romantic comedy, which features Dhanush, Pavish, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles, will be released on February 21.
The film was originally set to be directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth in 2016, with Dhanush in the lead role, but it never came to fruition.
Eventually, Dhanush took the script and decided to direct the project himself.