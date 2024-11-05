'Amaran' remains steady on Monday; collects ₹93.35cr in 5 days
The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹93.35 crore at the Indian box office in its first five days of release. The film's earnings on Monday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹10.25 crore across all languages.
'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating collections over the weekend
Amaran's box office collection witnessed a minor dip on its second day (Friday), earning ₹19.15 crore as opposed to the opening day's ₹21.4 crore. However, the film bounced back over the weekend with collections of ₹21 crore and ₹21.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Most of these earnings came from Tamil language screenings, contributing greatly to its overall success.
'Amaran' recorded high occupancy in Tamil and Telugu screenings
The film registered an overall 48.59% occupancy for Tamil language screenings on Monday, with the highest being during evening and night shows at 55.32% and 56.51% respectively. In major regions such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Trichy, the film's Tamil version witnessed high occupancies between 58.25% and a staggering 99%. Meanwhile, Telugu language screenings also did well with an overall occupancy of 41.1%.
'Amaran' continues to dominate in key regions
In important territories like Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam, the Telugu version of Amaran saw occupancies of 40.75% and 67% respectively. The movie's stellar performance in these regions played a major role in its overall box office performance. Although the collections saw a slight dip on Monday as compared to the weekend, Amaran has continued its steady momentum at the box office, crossing the ₹93 crore mark within just five days of release.