Despite a minor dip on its second day, the film 'Amaran' has maintained a strong performance at the box office, raking in ₹93.35 crore within just five days of release.

The film's success is largely attributed to its high occupancy rates in Tamil and Telugu screenings, particularly in key regions like Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Trichy, Hyderabad, and Vizag-Visakhapatnam.

Even though the collections saw a slight dip on Monday compared to the weekend, the film continues to hold steady momentum.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' remains steady on Monday; collects ₹93.35cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:30 am Nov 05, 202410:30 am

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹93.35 crore at the Indian box office in its first five days of release. The film's earnings on Monday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹10.25 crore across all languages.

Weekend performance

'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating collections over the weekend

Amaran's box office collection witnessed a minor dip on its second day (Friday), earning ₹19.15 crore as opposed to the opening day's ₹21.4 crore. However, the film bounced back over the weekend with collections of ₹21 crore and ₹21.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Most of these earnings came from Tamil language screenings, contributing greatly to its overall success.

Occupancy rates

'Amaran' recorded high occupancy in Tamil and Telugu screenings

The film registered an overall 48.59% occupancy for Tamil language screenings on Monday, with the highest being during evening and night shows at 55.32% and 56.51% respectively. In major regions such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Trichy, the film's Tamil version witnessed high occupancies between 58.25% and a staggering 99%. Meanwhile, Telugu language screenings also did well with an overall occupancy of 41.1%.

Regional performance

'Amaran' continues to dominate in key regions

In important territories like Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam, the Telugu version of Amaran saw occupancies of 40.75% and 67% respectively. The movie's stellar performance in these regions played a major role in its overall box office performance. Although the collections saw a slight dip on Monday as compared to the weekend, Amaran has continued its steady momentum at the box office, crossing the ₹93 crore mark within just five days of release.