Kamal Haasan's next to be directed by 'Valimai' helmer Vinoth?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 03, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan was last seen in 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is reportedly set to star in a political drama to be directed by Valimai filmmaker H Vinoth. Apparently, the director pitched a story to the actor, who was impressed by it and gave his nod. The production of this venture will begin after Haasan finishes his current commitments. However, no official announcement has been made about this project yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Haasan made a comeback on the silver screen with his recently released film Vikram nearly after four years.

The film turned out to be a blockbuster, breaking records at the box office. On the other hand, Vinoth's previous film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar had received mixed to negative reviews.

However, the star vehicle was a box office hit, thanks to the hype it created.

Speculation Production to start after 'Indian 2' is wrapped up

For the uninitiated, Haasan has a long-pending project in the pipeline, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Haasan's next potential movie with the Nerkonda Paarvai director will reportedly be rolled out only after Haasan wraps up the shooting of Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 has faced several hardships and was delayed due to reasons more than one.

Information What happened with 'Indian 2'?

Initially, Indian 2 was delayed as its producers had disagreements with director Shankar over the budget. Later, three crew members lost their lives in a mishap on sets, following which the shooting was halted. And currently, the makers are on the hunt for actors to replace Kajal Aggarwal and late actor Vivekh, who were initially on board when the project was announced in 2018.

Details Other projects Haasan is presently associated with

Apart from acting, Haasan has multiple projects in the lineup as a producer. His production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, has a film with Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Recently, the Vishwaroopam star announced a new film under his banner starring actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. The makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew of the film.