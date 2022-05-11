Entertainment

5 much-awaited South Indian films getting released this week

5 much-awaited South Indian films getting released this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

These five movies are gearing up for release this week.

South Indian Cinema has started on a good note this year. Having given us mega-hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Valimai, and Bheeshma Parvam, among others, the industry is now gearing up to shower us with many other promising projects and soon. Here are the top five much-awaited South Indian films that are getting released this week on Thursday and Friday.

#1 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP), directed by Parasuram Petla, stands first in the list. Led by Mahesh Babu, it has National Film Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Babu is returning to the big screens after two years with SVP. His last release was the action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, After seeing several postponements, the film is finally getting released this Thursday (May 12).

#2 'Ranga'

After being in the making for years, Sibi Sathyaraj's Ranga is finally getting premiered this Friday (May 13). Directed by Vinod DL, the film has Nikhila Vimal as the female lead. As per producer Vijay K Celliah, "The first half of the film is a family drama, while the second is an action thriller. The film has a social message, relevant for today."

#3 'Don'

Giving stiff competition to Ranga is Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's next, Don. Financially backed by Lyca Productions, the college drama features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady and SJ Suryah as a professor and the main antagonist. The Cibi Chakravarthy directorial is gearing up for its grand outing this Friday (May 13). Sivakarthikeyan's frequent collaborator Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Don.

#4 'Pathaam Valavu'

Pathaam Valavu is next. The Malayalam film stars acclaimed actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Solomon and Indrajith Sukumaran as SI Sethu. Directed by M Padmakumar (Joseph and Mamangam), the movie will get released this Friday. "When a cop's hunt for a convict on the run takes an unexpected turn, a story filled with emotions, fate, and revenge unfolds in front of him," reads its synopsis.

#5 'Ayngaran'

Music director-cum-actor GV Prakash Kumar's next Ayngaran will be premiered on May 12 (Thursday). Earlier, the Tamil film was supposed to get released on May 5, but it got delayed. The upcoming movie will deal with a young inventor who is struggling to get patent for his inventions. He eventually saves the public from an evil meat racketeer and a burglar using his wits.