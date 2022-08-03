Entertainment

'Bloody Daddy': Shahid Kapoor starrer to head for direct-to-OTT release?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 03, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

'Bloody Daddy' is the Bollywood remake of the French film 'Sleepless Nights.'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for experimenting with new roles, and his choice of films has often made headlines. He has several films awaiting release, and one of them is the action thriller Bloody Daddy. Now, the latest reports say its makers have decided to ditch a theatrical outing, and the film will directly hit the OTT platform Voot Select this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) starring Tomer Sisley.

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting to watch it.

Though its direct-to-OTT release might disappoint fans who love the big screen experience, it is still an unexpected development.

This comes nearly eight months after reports suggested it will not take the OTT route.

Details When will the film hit the OTT platform?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial have not yet finalized its release date. However, they intend to release it in the final quarter of this year. The film reportedly revolves around a loving father who is on a mission to save his child from a drug lord. Kapoor will be seen playing the father's role.

History Film already has Tamil and Telugu versions

To recall, Nuit Blanche was already remade in Tamil with Kamal Haasan in the lead. It also had Trisha Krishnan playing a pivotal role. Titled Thoongaavanam, it was released in 2015. It was directed by Rajesh M Selva, who also played a role in the film, and was released in Telugu, too. The film featured Prakash Raj, Madhu Shalini, and Abburi Ravi, among others.

Information Kapoor has an OTT series in his lineup

Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. However, it did not reportedly perform well at the box office. And that is one of the reasons why Bloody Daddy has huge expectations riding on it. He is also set to make his OTT series debut with Farzi, which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.