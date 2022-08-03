Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu wrap 'Dunki' schedule in Budapest

Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu wrap 'Dunki' schedule in Budapest

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 03, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Photos from sets of 'Dunki' leaked, again.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come out of his hiatus, and how! The actor sent fans into a frenzy earlier this year, announcing three big releases one after the other, including Dunki helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Now, the latest reports say SRK has wrapped the Budapest shoot schedule of Dunki. The production of the film reportedly began in May. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

SRK had been missing in action for the last four years since his film Zero was released in 2018.

He made a cameo appearance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), but he will now make his full-fledged return with his three new films.

Interestingly, Dunki is said to be based on the issue of "donkey flight," an illegal method to enter a country.

Photos Photos shared by fanclub suggests 'Dunki' wrapped Budapest schedule

Fans have been curious for updates on SRK-Hirani's upcoming project. Right from Khan's first look to leaked photos with co-star Taapsee Pannu and plot details, updates about every development of the film have made their way to social media. Now, some photos that have surfaced online suggest that the actors have wrapped their shoot schedule in Budapest on Tuesday (August 2).

Twitter Post Take a look at the viral photos here

Information SRK's look from sets in London, Budapest were leaked

Last month, SRK was papped at the Mumbai airport as he was leaving for London to shoot a film sequence there. Eager fans had leaked a photo of him on the London sets in which he was seen in casual clothing. Another photo from London surfaced, too, which featured SRK and also Pannu. On Tuesday, a leaked photo from Budapest went viral as well.

Projects Other exciting projects in the pipeline for SRK

While Dunki is eyeing a December 22 release in 2023, there are a couple of other interesting projects in the pipeline for SRK. He will star in Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which will release on January 25, 2023. He also has Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023.