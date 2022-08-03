Entertainment

'Forrest Gump' is 'elitist, classist' film, says Kareena; netizens react

Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled over 'mindlessly' using 'fancy words' during recent 'Laal Singh Chaddha' interview.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan's next outing Laal Singh Chaddha has been riddled with controversies for a while now. While some are looking forward to watching this flick, many have urged to boycott the film ahead of its August 11 release over controversial statements made by the lead actors. Now, Kapoor Khan has kicked up yet another storm in a recent interview.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted from the Oscar-winning classic film Forrest Gump starring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, which was released back in 1994.

The film marks the Dangal actor's return after Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and reunites him with his Talaash and 3 idiots co-star Kapoor Khan.

However, many netizens are calling for a boycott of LSC over the actors' various controversial statements.

In a recent interview with News18, Kapoor Khan talked about her upcoming film and explained why she thinks that the Indian audience would find LSC's story new. She said, "It's an original adaptation in a different language. Our language and our sentiments are very different from theirs also. So, we've adapted it (Forrest Gump) for our Indian screens... I'm sure people would enjoy it."

Adding "the masses" wouldn't have watched Forrest Gump, Kapoor Khan said, "It is an elitist kind of classist film. So [Indian audience] will see [LSC] for a story, not because it's a remake." While it seemed like she wanted to explain why LSC is different, her "elitist and classist" remark didn't go down well with netizens, who schooled her over "mindlessly" using "fancy words."

A netizen shared a clip from the interview and wrote: "'Forrest Gump is elitist kind of classist film' ~ Kareena Kapoor Khan. The reason I believe education is important (sic)." Another wrote: "Really feel like watching an elitist and classist film tonight (sic)." A user also tweeted asking Kapoor Khan if "RRR is for the masses or 'an elitist, kind of classist film (sic).'"

Not Kareena Kapoor saying “Forrest Gump is an elitist kind of classist film” 😭💀💀💀 — Sara K 🌟 (@littlemisanemic) August 3, 2022

“Forrest Gump is elitist kind of classist film” ~ Kareena Kapoor Khan



The reason I believe education is important. pic.twitter.com/8ZqaDsT8dm — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 2, 2022