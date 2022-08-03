Entertainment

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' receives most nominations at IFFM Awards 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 03, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

'Jai Bhim' starring Suriya in the lead role, was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

Organizers of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced the nominees for the annual award ceremony under various categories on Tuesday. Tamil superstar Suriya starrer Jai Bhim (2021) has bagged the most nominations for this year's awards. Based on true events, it revolves around a scheduled tribal woman's battle to find her husband, who was unlawfully arrested. Take a look at other nominees.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is one of the most successful projects in Suriya's career.

It set a milestone for Kollywood and impressed critics and viewers alike, despite not having a theatrical premiere.

Its nomination at the IFFM Awards is one of the many laurels that the film received, including being shortlisted for an Oscar nomination and featuring on the AMPAS's YouTube channel.

Details Other films nominated for the IFFM Awards 2022

Jai Bhim is reportedly followed by Ranveer Singh's 83 with three nominations. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham, Aparna Sen-helmed The Rapist, Vidya Balan-led Suresh Triveni directorial Jalsa also received three nominations each. The aforementioned films—barring Jalsa—have been nominated for the best film alongside Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do, Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali, and Nithin Lukose's Paka.

Information Actors who have received nominations

Suriya (Jai Bhim), Singh (83), Rao (Badhaai Do), Thomas (Minnal Murali), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi), Gopal Hegde (Pedro), and Ramnish Chaudhary (Jaggi) are the "best male actor" nominees. Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan), Konkona Sen Sharma (The Rapist), Lijomol Jose (Jai Bhim), Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Balan and Shefali Shah (Jalsa), and Sreelekha Mitra are the "best female actor" nominees.

Updates All you need to know about IFFM

Notably, IFFM is one of the biggest international Indian film festivals and a Victorian government-funded initiative. The event is held in Australia's Melbourne and showcases the best films from India. In its 13th edition—slated to be held between August 12-20—the IFFM is returning to the physical version of the celebration. Owing to the pandemic, the festival was conducted virtually for the last two years.